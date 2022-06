The 904 is getting a new area code, the 324! The population in Northeast Florida has grown so much that phone numbers starting in 904 are expected to run out by 2024. The new 324 area code was approved in May by the Florida Public Service Commission to expand the area's supply of telephone numbers in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, and Orange Park.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO