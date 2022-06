MIAMI – A driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a church building in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said. According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a white BMW SUV at around 11:20 a.m., near Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. However, the driver fled and crashed into a car at the intersection of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. He then careened into a vacant building just north of the intersection.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO