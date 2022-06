Cody Rhodes is down but he's not out just yet and he is already thinking about WWE Money in the Bank. Cody Rhodes competed at WWE Hell in a Cell with a completely torn pectoral tendon. he was able to defeat Seth Rollins in the titular match and the next night on Raw, he was soaking in the praise of the WWE Universe and even believed that he earned the respect of Seth Rollins who told him as much to his face. However, before the document was over, Seth Rollins, who had seemingly finally put his grudge with Cody Rhodes behind him, attacked Cody with a sledgehammer getting in one last shot before Cody Rhodes goes for surgery.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO