North Gene Autry reopens after windy weekend

Palm Springs Police reported North Gene Autry reopened to traffic Monday morning, after it had been closed through the Whitewater Wash between East Via Escuela and Salvia Road.

The closure was lifted just after 9:30 this morning.

Officials said the closure, which started Sunday morning, was due to low visibility on the roadway.

Drivers had been advised to plan for extra time on the road near the closure due to potential traffic delays.

Officials also warned against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

