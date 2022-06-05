ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

North Gene Autry reopens after windy weekend

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4ZM7_0g19SzAk00

Palm Springs Police reported North Gene Autry reopened to traffic Monday morning, after it had been closed through the Whitewater Wash between East Via Escuela and Salvia Road.

The closure was lifted just after 9:30 this morning.

Officials said the closure, which started Sunday morning, was due to low visibility on the roadway.

Drivers had been advised to plan for extra time on the road near the closure due to potential traffic delays.

Officials also warned against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

Stay with News Channel for road closure updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post North Gene Autry reopens after windy weekend appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white The post Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community

Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. We're expected to see record highs Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rising over 110 degrees. The excessive heat may cause danger for people throughout the valley, especially children, the elderly and transient people. People can find necessities like food and The post Coachella Valley heat poses difficulties for transient community appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Splash House kicks off first weekend in Palm Springs

Splash House is officially back starting Friday and it will run through the weekend bringing thousands of people into Palm Springs. Instead of being held for two weekends this year, it is going to be held for three weekends. The first being June 10 to12, then again August 12 to 14, and August 19 to The post Splash House kicks off first weekend in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family friendly activities throughout the Coachella Valley keeping kids cool and safe

With the temperature only getting hotter, families throughout the valley are trying to stay cool. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat through Sunday. Click here for our latest forecast and take a look at this weekend's numbers. Families are tasked with keeping the kids busy and entertained, all The post Family friendly activities throughout the Coachella Valley keeping kids cool and safe appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

MSWD hosts groundbreaking for new water reclamation facility

Construction officially began for the Mission Springs Water District's (MSWD) new Regional Water Reclamation Facility on Friday. MSWD held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning where local business leaders and elected officials gathered together to discuss the project. The treatment plant is going to treat about 1.5 million gallons of wastewater a day. This is going The post MSWD hosts groundbreaking for new water reclamation facility appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting reported near Smoke Tree Plaza in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police were investigating an early morning shooting on the city's south side Friday. A shooting at an inhabited location call was received at 12:42 a.m. along the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane, which is just south of East Palm Canyon near the Smoke Tree Plaza shopping center.  A security guard reportedly saw The post Shooting reported near Smoke Tree Plaza in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cooling centers available to residents across Palm Springs

The city of Palm Springs has opened up three cooling centers for residents and their pets to escape the summer heat. The city is partnering with the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County to provide free access to these centers. The cooling centers are located at: Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Monday – The post Cooling centers available to residents across Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Second phase of $5.5 Million Indio road project begins

The second phase of a $5.5 million improvement project that includes sidewalk upgrades and landscaped medians on roads alongside the Riverside County Fairgrounds began today. "These renovations are a boon for our city," Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon said. "The median improvements and landscaping, smoother roads and beautification will uplift the entire 111 corridor for students, The post Second phase of $5.5 Million Indio road project begins appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Autry
KESQ News Channel 3

People throughout the Coachella Valley prepare for warmer temperatures

People throughout the Coachella Valley are gearing up for those warmer temperatures. Although the winds this weekend provided some relief from the triple digit heat, many of the trailheads we visited were empty throughout the midday hours. Sean Black hiked along the Palm Springs Aerial Tram road Sunday. Black says he'll be getting up earlier The post People throughout the Coachella Valley prepare for warmer temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Water Agency bans daytime sprinkler use in three Coachella Valley cities

Desert Water Agency customers are barred from using sprinkler or spray irrigation during daylight hours and restaurants must only serve water on request under restrictions unanimously approved today by its Board of Directors and taking effect immediately.   The actions were enacted in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Water Board ordering water agencies The post Desert Water Agency bans daytime sprinkler use in three Coachella Valley cities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Landscapers are finding ways to beat the heat even with noise ordinances in place

The excessive heat alert in the Coachella valley is changing the way Landscapers do business. When It reaches the 110-degrees, 115-degree mark, Landscaping businesses have to notify clients that they will have to work earlier in the day and the project will last longer. After talking with Jim Haggerty, the owner of Desert Landscaping Design The post Landscapers are finding ways to beat the heat even with noise ordinances in place appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Springs Police#N Gene Autry#Palm Springs Pd#The News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Small earthquake rattles area west of Salton Sea

The US Geological Survey reported a 3.1 Magnitude earthquake Thursday morning south of the Coachella Valley. The small tremor was reported at 7:41 a.m. centered in an unpopulated area 9 miles west of Salton City at a depth of 1.1 miles. The quake was centered near the Clark Fault which is within the San Jacinto The post Small earthquake rattles area west of Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
SALTON CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and. Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake...
thepalmspringspost.com

Certified Farmers’ Market heads back inside for summer season

The Palm Springs Certified Farmers’ Market heads back inside this weekend after a week off to transition. ‘Beet’ the heat: The temperatures may have made it a little uncomfortable for an outdoor market, but never fear, you can still get your farm-fresh fruits, veggies, and more inside the blessedly air-conditioned space.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening. The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m. According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered The post Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County

The Imperial County Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a downed aircraft near the site of Wednesday's Osprey crash. Military officials confirmed that they've received reports it is a military aircraft. The crash happened near Palo Verde about 35 miles north of Yuma, not far from the site of Wednesday's crash that killed The post Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy