Your food choices could be contributing to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. The amazon fires were started by cattle farmers and some of the biggest clients of those cattle farmers are huge chain fast food restaurants like Mcdonald’s. Beef consumption is one of the big contributors to climate change, due in part to how much land they require and the deforestation that results. Trees are cut and the land is converted into a pasture for cattle grazing.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO