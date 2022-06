THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested after pouring hot cooking oil on a wheelchair-bound man. According to Thomasville police, on Monday they responded to a home on Liberty Drive just after 7:30 a.m. about an assault. They found a man sitting outside of the house in a wheelchair asking for help. He […]

THOMASVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO