1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Anderson

By Bethany Fowler, Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was arrested, and one man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Double Oak Court in reference to a domestic dispute with weapons.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim with at least two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The police department identified the victim as Cormyus Dennis.

Police arrested and charged Sincere Fitzgerald Johnson, 18, with murder and first-degree burly.

Police are still looking for Knydren Jamerrioun Boseman, 19, who is wanted for murder and first-degree burglary.

Boseman is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, police said. He has neck tattoos.

Boseman is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Detective Vaughn at (864) 221-7945 in reference to case 22-18551.

