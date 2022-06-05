ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Man Shot and Killed in Lincoln Heights

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – An El Monte man was identified Saturday as the victim of a shooting in...

Related
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

SOUTH GATE – One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Man Found Shot to Death in Norwalk Area

NORWALK – A man was found shot to death Wednesday in a riverbed in the Norwalk area. Deputies were sent to the San Gabriel River between Imperial Highway and Foster Road at about 1 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
NORWALK, CA
Man found shot to death along San Gabriel River in Norwalk

A man was found fatally shot along the San Gabriel River bed in Norwalk early Wednesday, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the river bed between Imperial Highway and Foster Road just before 1 a.m. The victim was found “laying unresponsive on the riverbed’s concrete,” and it was later determined he […]
NORWALK, CA
Robbery Suspect Wanted By LAPD

LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery. The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Lynwood

LYNWOOD – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood. Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Century Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call...
LYNWOOD, CA
Erik Godoy Killed in Pedestrian Crash on South Towne Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (June 8, 2022) – A pedestrian crash on South Towne Avenue in Pomona claimed the life of 40-year-old Erik Godoy Sunday evening. According to Pomona Police, the crash occurred around 8:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue. Initial reports stated that Godoy was struck by a vehicle in the roadway for reasons currently unknown.
POMONA, CA
Two LASD deputies transported following five-car crash in Pico Rivera

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. At least five vehicle were involved in the collision, causing one of the deputies to get trapped in...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA

