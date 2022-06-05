Markez Anger - WPXI Pittsburgh police make second arrest in shooting death of 18-month-old baby in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of an 18-month-old baby in downtown Pittsburgh last month.

According to a release from police, a joint operation by Pittsburgh police, U.S. Marshals and Allegheny County Police resulted in the arrest of Markez Anger for the drive-by shooting death of De’Avry Thomas on May 29.

Twenty-three-year-old Anger was taken into custody in Turtle Creek early Sunday morning.

He was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, possession of a firearm prohibited, and firearm not to be carried without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect police first arrested, 26-year-old Londell Falconer, told investigators he was the driver in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

1-year-old child shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh

