Pittsburgh police make second arrest in shooting death of 18-month-old baby in downtown Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of an 18-month-old baby in downtown Pittsburgh last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting of Baby De’Avry: 18-month old shot, killed in Downtown Pittsburgh

According to a release from police, a joint operation by Pittsburgh police, U.S. Marshals and Allegheny County Police resulted in the arrest of Markez Anger for the drive-by shooting death of De’Avry Thomas on May 29.

Twenty-three-year-old Anger was taken into custody in Turtle Creek early Sunday morning.

He was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, possession of a firearm prohibited, and firearm not to be carried without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect police first arrested, 26-year-old Londell Falconer, told investigators he was the driver in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

1-year-old child shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh

Comments / 13

Ion Kno
3d ago

woah woah woah! he had a gun with no license?? how did that happen!!

PGH
3d ago

I’m starting to think that face tattoos are synonymous with homicide

