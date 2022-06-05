ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Group petitions Oregon agency to regulate trash along Willamette River

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oregon environmental group has petitioned the state Department of Environmental Quality to regulate trash and debris on the Willamette River and its tributaries. In a statement released on Friday, Willamette Riverkeeper said urban riverbanks in Portland, Eugene and Salem have been so overwhelmed with garbage that it’s polluting more remote...

www.klcc.org

BVD@pdx
3d ago

If code enforcement and proper police levels where attained again we could maybe get back to normal! This state decriminalizing drugs had brought in the gangs who sell and the users ( drug addicts- camps) these clowns are homeless only because they don’t want to work! Steal at night! And politicians give them taxpayers money to stay hear! Democrats Marxists! DA Mike Schmitt! Teddy wheeler! Kate brown! Responsible!

northeastoregonnow.com

$7 Million Technology Projects to Improve Safety in E. Oregon

The Oregon Department of Transportation will install variable message signs and new truck parking to improve safety and help traffic flow smoother on several busy sections of I-84 and I-82 in eastern Oregon in the next few years. Two projects valued at more than $7 million have been selected for...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Mega-drought has Oregon leaders worried about another record fire season

A megadrought that has parched much of the western United States has Oregon officials concerned the state could face another summer of record blazes. “All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” said Gov. Kate Brown during a Monday press call on the wildfire season.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

State of Oregon says communities can apply for assistance in dealing with heat waves, cold snaps, and wildfire smoke

Communities around Oregon can now apply for state assistance to help keep residents safe from heat waves, cold snaps, and excessive wildfire smoke. Oregon lawmakers approved $7 million in funding for local governments to create safe places for people during extreme weather conditions. That could include warming shelters in the winter and cooling centers in the summer.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot. Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the...
NEWPORT, OR
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gas prices up 25 cents to new record

Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Foundation grants boost groups serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding. Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach. Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Celebrating 100 Years of Oregon’s State Parks

Sponsored content presented by Oregon Lottery. Oregon State Parks celebrates their centennial this year, offering reflection on 100 years of special outdoor spaces. It’s hard to imagine Oregon without its state parks system. So many of Oregon’s 256 state parks have a unique history, and they’ve become accessible, popular, and protected thanks to voters like you, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), and the Oregon Lottery.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Honor the wish to move Oregon border

In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.
OREGON STATE

