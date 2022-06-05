Group petitions Oregon agency to regulate trash along Willamette River
By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
3 days ago
An Oregon environmental group has petitioned the state Department of Environmental Quality to regulate trash and debris on the Willamette River and its tributaries. In a statement released on Friday, Willamette Riverkeeper said urban riverbanks in Portland, Eugene and Salem have been so overwhelmed with garbage that it’s polluting more remote...
The Oregon Department of Transportation will install variable message signs and new truck parking to improve safety and help traffic flow smoother on several busy sections of I-84 and I-82 in eastern Oregon in the next few years. Two projects valued at more than $7 million have been selected for...
Experts with the Bureau of Land Management say this is the time for homeowners in Oregon and Washington to check the space around their home and make sure it will be protected against a potential wildfire.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
A megadrought that has parched much of the western United States has Oregon officials concerned the state could face another summer of record blazes. “All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” said Gov. Kate Brown during a Monday press call on the wildfire season.
PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Communities around Oregon can now apply for state assistance to help keep residents safe from heat waves, cold snaps, and excessive wildfire smoke. Oregon lawmakers approved $7 million in funding for local governments to create safe places for people during extreme weather conditions. That could include warming shelters in the winter and cooling centers in the summer.
There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot. Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the...
Nestled in the hills of Morrow County, hundreds of solar panels and wind turbines are generating a product that will soon be in high demand around the state — clean electric energy. But storing large amounts of renewable energy has proven challenging. Wind and solar only generate power when...
June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding. Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach. Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to...
Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Sponsored content presented by Oregon Lottery. Oregon State Parks celebrates their centennial this year, offering reflection on 100 years of special outdoor spaces. It’s hard to imagine Oregon without its state parks system. So many of Oregon’s 256 state parks have a unique history, and they’ve become accessible, popular, and protected thanks to voters like you, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), and the Oregon Lottery.
A new roundabout in Sisters will help traffic flow smoother; a roundabout as part of U.S Highway 97 realignment north of Bend will do the same.
The post Bend’s US Hwy. 97 realignment gets $15 million boost; Sisters set to get another roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
When Oregon Housing and Community Services executive director Andrea Bell stepped into her new role in March, it was after a quick ascent in the agency: She was hired as assistant director of homeless services in 2019, and became director of housing stabilization the following year. Bell became interim director...
In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.
Comments / 8