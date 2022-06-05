ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gio Urshela: Back in action Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Urshela (foot) is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Sunday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Duffey's latest meltdown helps Yankees take opener vs. Twins

Tyler Duffey's struggles continued on Tuesday night as a three-run homer by Anthony Rizzo helped the New York Yankees earn a 10-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. Duffey's latest meltdown came in the seventh inning as the Twins trailed 5-4. After battling their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Sánchez, Urshela Enjoying Minnesota as Yankees Visit Twins

Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins Taking A Chance On A Former All-Star Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins are taking a chance on a veteran pitcher who was once an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays. Late yesterday afternoon, the Twins inked right-hander Aaron Sanchez to a minor league deal. Sanchez will report to the Twins Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. The right-hander and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Main takeaways from Yankees slug-fest against Twins

The New York Yankees faced off against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday evening in the first game of a three-game series. With Jameson Taillon on the mound, the Bombers were in a good spot to continue their winning streak. While Taillon struggled to a degree, the Yankees’ offense was unstoppable, hitting double digits against the Twins for their 40th win of the season and seventh consecutive victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Gio Urshela
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Draws third straight start

Celestino will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Yankees. Celestino will stick in the lineup for the third straight game after going 4-for-9 in his first two starts since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. Though he should start regularly when the Twins oppose left-handers and get a solid dose of playing time against right-handed pitching when players rest, Celestino still looks like the Twins' fourth outfielder behind Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez (shoulder) sitting for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Arraez will move to the bench on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game early with a shoulder injury. Jose Miranda will start at first base and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Cole Sands: Called up for start

The Twins recalled Sands from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees in Minnesota. The Twins placed outfielder Kyle Garlick (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list to create room on the 26-man active roster for Sands, who will be making his second start and fourth appearance of the season for the big club. Over a sample of 18.2 innings at Triple-A this season, Sands has been tagged for 15 earned runs on 23 hits and six walks while striking out 21, so he remains a risky fantasy option while he opposes a powerful Yankees lineup. According to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, manager Rocco Baldelli said that starter Joe Ryan will likely make a minor-league rehab appearance before coming off the COVID-19-related injured list, so Sands could get one more turn in the rotation after Tuesday's outing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Wednesday's start postponed

Stroman won't start as scheduled Wednesday at Baltimore since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's game was postponed following a lengthy rain delay, and it will be made up in mid-August. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and it's unclear when Stroman will next take the mound, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, since Wade Miley (shoulder) and Matt Swarmer are poised to start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy