Miami, FL

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Riding pine Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chisholm is not in Sunday's lineup against the Giants. Chisholm has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Wednesday

Nola is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated starts over the past 13 games, and that trend will continue Wednesday after Nola went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a strikeout during Tuesday's contest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Wednesday's start postponed

Stroman won't start as scheduled Wednesday at Baltimore since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's game was postponed following a lengthy rain delay, and it will be made up in mid-August. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and it's unclear when Stroman will next take the mound, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, since Wade Miley (shoulder) and Matt Swarmer are poised to start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club

Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox. The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO

