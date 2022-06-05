ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Goes deep Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Schwindel went 3-for-9 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI across both games of Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Wednesday's start postponed

Stroman won't start as scheduled Wednesday at Baltimore since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's game was postponed following a lengthy rain delay, and it will be made up in mid-August. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and it's unclear when Stroman will next take the mound, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, since Wade Miley (shoulder) and Matt Swarmer are poised to start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Person
Frank Schwindel
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Bench role awaits

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar's move to the bench coincides with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill, but the 24-year-old appears likely to lose out on at-bats against right-handed pitching as well with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning from the injured list Tuesday. With O'Neill back in action, Brendan Donovan is expected to see most of the starts at the other corner-outfield spot until Dylan Carlson (hamstring) is ready to return from the IL. Nootbaar went a collective 4-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs while starting in five of the Cardinals' last six games.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Playing time could decrease

Pujols is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last nine games. Pujols has already seen limited playing time this year, and his current slump isn't doing anything to earn him more starts. The 42-year-old could be in line for a further reduced role with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning Tuesday and Dylan Carson (hamstring) likely not far behind. That could push rookies Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan into the designated hitter spot more often, as their bats have commanded more playing time than Pujols, who is now slashing. 211/.324/.367 in 31 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Pulled from rehab assignment

Bote (shoulder) has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote has been experiencing bouts of dizziness recently and is now being evaluated by the medical staff before deciding how to move forward. This could explain why he's struggled to a .178/.275/.222 slash line over 45 at-bats on his rehab assignment. More information on his status will likely come later Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Padres' Austin Nola: On bench Wednesday

Nola is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated starts over the past 13 games, and that trend will continue Wednesday after Nola went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a strikeout during Tuesday's contest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

