From 'The Judge' to 'Succession': 7 Essential Jeremy Strong Performances (and How to Watch Them)

Hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, The Wire is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each season took on a new form of corruption including the drug trade, politics, the schools, the docks, and the media. The series took the basic cop show format and took it to a whole new level. Throughout the series, we saw actors before they hit mega-stardom such as Idris Elba who portrayed Stringer Bell, and Michael B. Jordan who appeared as young dealer Wallace in Season One. There was also an assortment of character actors such as Pablo Schreiber, Glynn Turman, Amy Ryan, Chad Coleman Reg E. Cathey, and Chris Bauer whose faces pop up all over the place these days. The Wire also introduced the world to one of the most infamous and beloved characters in television history; Omar Little. Portrayed by the late, great, Michael K. Williams, Omar was intoxicating, complex, and utterly devastating. The lack of Primetime Emmy’s for this series will always be an astounding oversight in the history of television and just goes to prove how ahead of its time The Wire really was.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO