Niles water main break fixed; boil alert in effect
UPDATE: Niles Police said the waterline is fixed as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but there is a boil alert in effect while they work on a few houses.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Around 25 homes are without water Sunday morning after a water line break on Deforest Rd. SE.
Multiple holes in a pipe caused the water line break. For crews to repair the line, they have to cut out the pipe.
The break happened around 8 a.m. Sunday and crews estimated the houses will not have water again until between 1 and 2 p.m.
Update: Niles has now issued a boil alert for Deforest Rd until further notice.
