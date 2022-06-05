ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles water main break fixed; boil alert in effect

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Niles Police said the waterline is fixed as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but there is a boil alert in effect while they work on a few houses.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Around 25 homes are without water Sunday morning after a water line break on Deforest Rd. SE.

Multiple holes in a pipe caused the water line break. For crews to repair the line, they have to cut out the pipe.

Two in the hospital after fighting with a sword Saturday night

The break happened around 8 a.m. Sunday and crews estimated the houses will not have water again until between 1 and 2 p.m.

Update: Niles has now issued a boil alert for Deforest Rd until further notice.

