Nearly a year after college athletes began being able to profit from their name, image and likeness, members of the Michigan State football team are launching a new product. Dozens of players on Tuesday afternoon shared a message via Twitter, saying the Spartans are creating the East Lansing NIL Club. It will allow fans to purchase passes for access to in-person events with players, with proceeds split equally among the participating players.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO