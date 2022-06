It might be easy to understand why Roger Spool was displeased to learn about an article in the May 25 issue of this paper that included Spool’s name. “Absentee landlords accused of ruining New Paltz neighborhood” described complaints by some Cherry Hill residents about the impact of some rental properties on that neighborhood. One of those residents, Matt Pilek, displayed two images of what seemed to be the same house, and which Pilek described as a picture from the listing when the building was last up for sale a decade ago, and a recent one to show a decline in condition. The images shown underneath text that read “11 Cicero Avenue — non-owner occupied rental, enforcement issues,” and 11 Cicero Avenue is owned by Roger Spool.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO