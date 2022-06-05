Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.

Smith hit a vehicle head-on, which had five people in the car including two 8-year-olds and an 11-year-old.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner, troopers said.

The two adults and three children in the second car involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

