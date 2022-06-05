ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.

Smith hit a vehicle head-on, which had five people in the car including two 8-year-olds and an 11-year-old.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner, troopers said.

The two adults and three children in the second car involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KRMG

Broken Arrow employee saves fawn from flooded creek

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow praised Stormwater Department Crew Chief Levi Grogan for his quick thinking and action to save a fawn on June 8. They said he jumped into action to pull a fawn from a creek to reunite it with its mother. ©2022...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Ward scheduled for felony disposition docket

Robert C. Ward Sr. of Vian is scheduled for a 9 a.m. felony disposition docket on June 8 before Associate District Judge Kyle Waters in Sequoyah County District Court, according to court records. Ward, 66, was charged in three separate felony cases in February, which included kidnapping on Feb. 15;...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Texas man killed after crashing UTV into Oklahoma creek

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died after the utility-terrain vehicle he was driving fell off a bridge and into a creek Friday in Pontotoc County. The incident occurred near County Road 1550, just south of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Dennis D. Weber, 57,...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KRMG

84-year-old man dies in head-on collision

STILWELL, Okla. — William Knight, age 84, of Stillwell died after a head-on crash on US-59, 8 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Knight was traveling southbound on US-59 and crossed the center line. A car in the northbound lane swerved to miss the collision and was struck head on by Knight.
STILWELL, OK
KRMG

14-year-old allegedly shoots uncle in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 14-year-old in Mayes County has allegedly shot his uncle, according to Mayes County Sheriff’s Department. The boy’s father and uncle were having an altercation in hours of late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Witnesses on the scene said they saw the 14-year-old...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

