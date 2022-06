Though they hit their season low point at 11-20, the Boston Red Sox have pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and found a playoff position thanks to MLB’s pre-2022 expansion of the postseason and a weakened American League. Though the Yankees are the talk of the town, the Sox have managed to at least conquer the cushy part of their schedule to rank fourth in the AL East and look like one of the very few competitive teams in the American League.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO