ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Partly Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected for Chicago Sunday

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday could potentially start out on the cloudy side for the Chicago area, but there should be at least some clearing during the afternoon, paving the way for a sunnier and warmer conclusion to the weekend. Partly cloudy conditions are...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong t-Storms portions of Kankakee Co, Will Co and Lake Co Indiana

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Thunderstorms#Low 80s
fox32chicago.com

PAWS Chicago holds first major adoption event since onset of pandemic

CHICAGO - For the first time since the pandemic started, PAWS Chicago teamed up with dozens of retailers in the Gold Coast for a major adoption campaign. The annual Angels with Tails event was held on Sunday. Retailers hosted several animals per location hoping to help them find a 'fur-ever'...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Chicago

Cubs-Orioles Game Postponed by Rain in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Heavy rain postponed Wednesday's finale of a two-game series between the Cubs and Orioles at Camden Yards. The teams announced they'll make up the game Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m. (CT), the day after the Cubs conclude a series in nearby Washington. Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's 5 Hottest Concerts of the Summer Released: List

Chicago's most popular summer concerts have been revealed. StubHub on Tuesday released a list of the website's most sold-out performances across the city in summer 2022, including what might be a surprising pick at the top. Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, who are set to perform at Wrigley Field on...
CHICAGO, IL
nprillinois.org

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii and food insecurity on the rise

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii, food insecurity on the rise and other top stories. Illinois has an official designation for a state rock. Becca Mendoza, Aquatics Manager from Springfield Park District talks about the lifeguard shortage. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy