Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Washington. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected into the overnight. Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches within an hour are possible, leading to the potential for flash flooding especially in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.

