ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Wednesday morning at...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Washington. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Clarke, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected into the overnight. Additional rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches within an hour are possible, leading to the potential for flash flooding especially in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy