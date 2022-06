Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and the 1992 MVP Award is a fine example of why. In one of the closest and most exciting MVP races ever, Michael Jordan beat out a mix of Hall of Famers who had MVP seasons suitable for contention for the award. The 1992 season was a special year for Michael Jordan, who won both the MVP and captured his second-straight NBA title to continue building his dynasty. The GOAT was simply on an entirely different level that year, as the most dominant two-way player in the game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO