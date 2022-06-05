ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Inmate found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail was found dead Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell by a corrections officer making regular rounds, the sheriff’s office said. The officer called for help and was joined by medical staff but they were unable to revive the inmate.

The person’s name was not immediately released. The death is being investigated by Portland police and the Maine Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce told WMTW-TV that the inmate had been booked into the jail on June 1.

