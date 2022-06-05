ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes revels in ‘special’ victory in first Test as England captain

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcYcj_0g19Mkoz00

Ben Stokes savoured the feeling of leading his country to victory for the first time as captain and was delighted to share the joy with the man he replaced as skipper.

Stokes was watching from the balcony as his predecessor Joe Root smashed the winning boundary on the fourth morning of the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s.

It gave Stokes success at the first attempt, lifting some of the clouds that had collected around a side who had won just once in their previous 10 attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apdtF_0g19Mkoz00
Joe Root hit England to victory (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

It was perhaps fitting that Root did most to deliver the result with an outstanding knock of 115 not out forming the spine of the chase as England hunted down a target of 277 with five wickets to spare.

The pair have been close friends since their teenage years and formed an inseparable bond during Root’s tenure, with Stokes serving as both deputy and dressing room leader.

“Winning games is always special, particularly for England, and this was a great day. It was fantastic for me to see a very close friend walk off after leading the team to victory,” he said.

“Joe and I are very close, we’re not just work colleagues. To see him walk off there, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

“There is never any doubt of Joe stepping up on the big occasions.”

There was mutual appreciation from Root, whose 26th career century saw him join Sir Alastair Cook in an exclusive group of just two Englishman to pass 10,000 Test runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epODo_0g19Mkoz00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

He owed several of his most memorable wins in charge of the national side to Stokes and was pleased to begin repaying the debt of gratitude.

“It’s my turn now,” he said with a satisfied smile.

“That’s a great motivator for me moving forward, with the amount of amazing things Ben did for this team under my leadership. It’s a great opportunity for me in the next phase of my career to do that for him. I’m not sure I’ll be able to do some of the things he has done but I can certainly try.”

For Stokes, a wildly fluctuating win that could have gone either way on several occasions provided another indelible Lord’s memory against New Zealand. They were the opponents back in 2015 when he scored the fastest Test century at the home of cricket and again in 2019, when he won the World Cup final for England in nerve-shredding fashion.

To see Joe walk off, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

Things may have ended up very differently had Stokes been bowled for just one on the third evening, but the luck was with him on the day he turned 31 and he went on to make a counter-attacking 54 to push his side towards the winning mark.

“I don’t know what it is about Lord’s and England against New Zealand, there’s always drama,” he said.

“No matter what my wife gets me for my birthday, it probably won’t be as good as that. But sometimes you need that. Lord’s drama just seems to follow me around.”

The final word belonged to Root, as he became the just the 14th Test cricketer in history to breach the 10,000 run mark. Asked if the milestone had been on his mind as he took to the crease, he was clear about where his priorities lay.

  • 1st Test: England won by 5 wickets
  • 2nd Test: Trent Bridge (June 10-14)
  • 3rd Test: Headingley (June 23-27)

“Winning was all I could think about, because it’s been a long while for this team,” he said.

“It meant a huge amount to get over the line. Winning games is what you pride yourself on. It was very special to get the hundred and to reach 10,000 runs, I can’t pretend it wasn’t, but nothing replicates winning games of cricket.

“It’s such a good feeling and one I hope we can repeat throughout the rest of the summer.”

England wasted no time confirming they would be keeping the same squad for the second Test at Trent Bridge next week.

That meant the original 13 who came together at Lord’s – including Harry Brook and Craig Overton, who were not selected – as well as Jack Leach’s concussion substitute Matt Parkinson.

Leach retains his spot after his unfortunate first-day fall, but may have to prove he is ready to take the field again after his seven-day mandatory removal from action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Jack Leach
newschain

Alex Lees says he has a stubborn streak that could help his Test game

As a youngster Alex Lees was likened to Australian great Matthew Hayden, but the England opener believes it is his “Yorkshire stubbornness” that can help him cement a Test career. The Durham left-hander was a highly-rated, hard-hitting prospect at Headingley when Jason Gillespie dubbed him ‘Haydos’, the nickname...
SPORTS
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revels#Cricket#First Test As England
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police. James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am. The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
newschain

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller. “This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours...
RECIPES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy