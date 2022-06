Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley are two of the most intense players to have played in the NBA. Both were known for their legendary toughness on the court, to go along with some serious trash talk and sublime skill. While they are often thought of as greats from different eras, Garnett's first ever playoff series was a loss in the first round against the Houston Rockets featuring Charles Barkley, who Garnett admired.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO