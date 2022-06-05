ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Rain Around Sunday in West Michigan!

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers are expected in West Michigan...

www.wzzm13.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Tracking SE Michigan rain, storms on June 6-7, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking rain showers and thunderstorms expected to move through Southeast Michigan starting Monday June 6, and into Tuesday June 7. Metro Detroit counties are under a flood watch Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to heavy rains expected to fall. Showers should pick up around...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

SE Michigan under flood watch Monday, Tuesday due to heavy rains

DETROIT – Several Southeastern Michigan counties are under a flood watch Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning due to heavy rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the following Metro Detroit counties starting late Monday afternoon: Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Officials say that 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall, though some areas could see around 3 inches.
WAYNE, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,550,182 which is 569% higher than the state average of $231,865.
MICHIGAN STATE
#West Michigan
103.3 WKFR

The 5 Best Trees to Plant in Your Southwest Michigan Yard

A recent article from the Detroit News highlighted a new initiative by the state of Michigan to help combat climate change. The initiative was originally launched on Arbor Day of this year and has been named the Mi Trees campaign. The goal? To plant 50 million trees across the state by 2030. It's a hefty goal which is why they are encouraging Michigan residents to plant trees wherever they have room. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Anniversary of Michigan’s deadliest tornado

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixty-nine years ago Wednesday, on June 8, 1953, Michigan experienced the deadliest tornado in state history. The tornado resulted in 116 fatalities and 844 injuries. This is the most tornado fatalities ever from a single tornado in Michigan and it was the most fatalities in the U.S. from a single tornado until the Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WZZM 13

How to keep safe diving into pools, lakes this summer

MICHIGAN, USA — Enjoying a day at the lake or pool is a summertime staple of Michigan. While safety is stressed when swimming in the water, how we enter the water is less talked about. “The key is always going in feet first,” says Dr. Jonathan VandenBerg. Diving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman, 73, Tackles 1,161 Mi. of the North Country Trail

Need some inspiration to get off of your couch and out into nature? Here it is. This is Judy Conrad, a 73-year-old Michigander who just accomplished something pretty amazing. She successfully hiked Michigan's North Country Trail. You know, just a quick one thousand one hundred and sixty-one miles. No big deal (please read with sarcasm).
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Energy Shortages Pose Threat To Summertime Comfort Up North

What do you get when you combine a hot summer, more folks on the grid, and a shift in energy sources?. Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, says the equation could add up to a perfect storm for utility companies in the coming months. In a recent blog post on the Cherryland website, Anderson raised the alarm to his members about a report from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)—a regional transmission organization that serves the Midwest and part of Canada—that found Michigan and surrounding states would be 1,200 megawatts short when it comes to supply and demand this summer.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My Magic GR

It’s Been Almost 20 Years Since You Could See This In The Michigan Sky

Something really cool is about to happen this June in the skies above Michigan that hasn't occurred since December of 2004. A rare thing called a planet parade will be visible in the early morning just before sunrise to Michiganders. You should be able to see five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) stretching across the sky from low in the east to higher in the south.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Michigan Teen Saves Two From Drowning In River

Michigan Teen Saves Men From DrowningSCDN photo archives. A Michigan teenager is being hailed as a hero after he saved two men from drowning in a river. Officials say it happened around 4 pm on June 3, when they were dispatched to M60 and N Drive South for a report of a possible drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE

