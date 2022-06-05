13 On Your Side Forecast: Rain Around Sunday in West Michigan!

What do you get when you combine a hot summer, more folks on the grid, and a shift in energy sources?. Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, says the equation could add up to a perfect storm for utility companies in the coming months. In a recent blog post on the Cherryland website, Anderson raised the alarm to his members about a report from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)—a regional transmission organization that serves the Midwest and part of Canada—that found Michigan and surrounding states would be 1,200 megawatts short when it comes to supply and demand this summer.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO