‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton

By Nevin Smith
WIS-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S near Saint Paul Rd. At the time of the 11 p.m. shooting there were around 150...

