Alec John Such, the founding bassist of Bon Jovi, has died at 70. Such was born in Yonkers, NY in 1951. When he was a teenager, he was in a band called Phantom’s Opera with future Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres. He was also in Message with Richie Sambora, another future Bon Jovi band member. In the early ’80s, Such managed the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ (now known as Starland Ballroom), and he booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones to play there. After Jon Bon Jovi asked him to join the band, Such recruited Torres and Sambora, while Bon Jovi brought in David Bryan — and so the original Bon Jovi lineup was formed.

YONKERS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO