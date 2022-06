Back in May, called out StockX for allegedly selling counterfeit shoes. Nike took StockX to court for “blatantly freeriding” on the Nike trademark and goodwill with its Vault NFTs. StockX argued that the sneakers in the Vault do not correlate to digital sneakers but are instead physical sneakers that are stored in a vault and are then traded digitally. After the allegations, StockX came out with their own statement to refute Nike’s accusations claiming that the “filing is not only baseless but also is curious given that their own brand protection team has communicated confidence in our authentication program.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO