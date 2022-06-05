ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

California McDonald's closed after videos allegedly show mice, roaches

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Videos surfaced that allegedly showed mice and roaches inside the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 58

Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

This is EXACTLY WHY fast food workers DON’T DESERVE $15 or more an hour! If they did they’re jobs the place would be clean and the roaches and mice wouldn’t have anything to eat.

Reply(13)
13
Irene Myers-Cooper
3d ago

we'll I'm not surprised- doesn't mean they're all like that- it kinda depends on who works there- some people's don't know how ta clean- o never learned-

Reply(2)
4
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason A California McDonald's Just Closed

When you crave McDonald's, nothing else will do. Whether your taste buds are hollering for an impossible-to-eat-tidily Big Mac, the daintier Filet-o-Fish, or the refreshing Vanilla Chai Frappe, these yearnings can only be satisfied by the authentic dishes found under the golden arches. It's hard not to let your hankerings...
