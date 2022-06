Syracuse football hosted its Elite Prospect Camp over the weekend, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we turn the calendar over to June. Two prospects earned their way to offers with their performances. Jayden Bass, a 2023 offensive lineman from Springfield (MA) Central, was offered by Syracuse after camp. It’s his first Power 5 offer, but he holds more than 10 offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Temple, among others.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO