ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard skipping Packers' mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers restricted free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers offered a second-round tender to Lazard in March, but he hasn't signed it and therefore isn't on the roster, so the receiver technically isn't required to be present for the mandatory workouts. Assuming that the two sides work out a deal, Lazard is expected to open the year as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Hang On 6-5 to Take the Series in Tampa

The Chicago White Sox offense finally showed signs of life with early scoring in the first and second innings on Sunday. The six runs in the first two frames were all that was needed to take game three and the series. Starter Lucas Giolito made the most of his start despite struggling with his command. However, a defensive miscue in the sixth inning opened the door for the Tampa Bay Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Tucker Barnhart
numberfire.com

Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will move to the bench on Tuesday with Giancarlo Stanton returning to the lineup in the designated hitter role. Stanton will bat fourth versus right-hander Cole Sands and the Twins.
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Monday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners utility option Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Haggerty started in left field Sunday and recorded his first two hits of the season. Jesse Winker is shifting to left field in place of Haggerty on Monday while Taylor Trammell enters the order as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Twins' Nick Gordon batting ninth on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Gordon will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and New York. Jermaine Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 9.0 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Numberfire
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena leading off for Rays on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is batting leadoff in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Arozarena typically leads off the order against lefties, but the Rays have him in the top spot versus the right-handed Hudson. Kevin Kiermaier is batting cleanup while Ji-Man Choi is hitting second and Manuel Margot is the No. 3 batter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Nomar Mazara starting on Monday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sosa will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nolan Gorman starting at second base. Gorman will bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Gorman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy