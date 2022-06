Lehigh Valley state Sen. Pat Browne’s bill to help boroughs and cities battle illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has passed the state Senate. Browne’s bill, SB 1183, would allow certain boroughs and cities to dispose of the vehicles, including selling them or destroying them. It would cover cities of the first, second, second A and third classes, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Reading.

