‘That ’70s Show’ Star Tommy Chong Confirms Return for Netflix Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
It looks like Tommy Chong will soon be hanging out with some of his former cast mates from “That ’70s show.” Chong, who we came to love during his time on the early ’00s sitcom, is making his return as Leo in the new spin-off, “That ’90s show.”

The stoner’s fans will see him again return to the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin, and join some of the original cast members in the new Netflix series. On Twitter, the comedy icon announced the news, writing, “just did a virtual “table read” with the cast of “That 90’s Show” and Wow! So much fun! Another winner!”

Now, Tommy Chong will officially join some of the original cast’s most beloved characters, including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. However, it is unknown if Chong will be a series regular or just a “special guest star” like the cast’s younger members.

“They gave me a call and I did my part,” Chong said on The Dark Mark Show. “They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s-t to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”

Tommy Chong to return as original stoner character in ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff

We first met Leo when he was just a recurring character in Seasons 2 and 3 of “That ’70s Show.” He worked at Point Place’s Foto Hut and took Hyde under his wing, often acting as his confidant. Leo became a regular on the TV show beginning in Season 4. However, he left in Season 5 but made a comeback in Season 7 until the series ended.

As for his brief absence from the show, Chong was incarcerated for selling marijuana-smoking products over the internet, and as a result, he couldn’t film.

Despite the hiccup, Chong is ready to be back for the new series that will focus on the kids of the original series stars. The show will now take place 15 years after the original series finale.

Leo couldn’t be more different from Red and Kitty as a character. Although he represented the same generation, possibly even being older than the two, as he mentions, he served in World War II in the show.

However, one fan notes online that if Leo were still alive in 2019, he’d be close to 100-years-old.

According to reports, “That ’90s Show” will premiere soon on Netflix. The first season of the show entered production back in February. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. The new series takes place in 1995 and will follow the daughter of Eric and Donna as she visits her grandparents for the summer.

