Mansfield, PA

State police investigating homes being shot

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Mansfield, Pa. —Vinyl siding and a window were allegedly shot by a BB gun in Mansfield on June 1.

Damage was shown to troopers, who said two holes were located in the siding along with a small crack in the window. The damage was estimated to be approximately $450.

Community Policy