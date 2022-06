The Southbury Town Pool at Ballantine Park will open this summer as your favorite destination to cool off and unwind. The facility is the perfect spot for warm weather relaxation and enjoyment. Food and drink are allowed, but please do not bring glass into the facility. In addition to our main pool, the Ballantine kiddie pool will be open for our youngest swimmers. Children who are not potty-trained must wear a swim diaper. The bath house provides women’s and men’s changing areas and restrooms.

1 DAY AGO