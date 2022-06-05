The Lakewood City Council June 6 Meeting Agenda

Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO