The Lakewood City Council June 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 7 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill the following positions on the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board:. District Positions (2): Open to any person residing in District 1 and 5. Professional Positions (2): Open to any person residing in Tacoma with professional expertise in either community...
The King County Council approved a proposal Tuesday to increase regional sewer fee rates by 5.75% for 2023. The proposal is part of a plan that would double sewer fee rates by 2032. Councilmember Reagun Dunn issued a statement Tuesday stating his opposition to the proposal’s approval. “Given skyrocketing...
Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The City of Edmonds is holding a virtual kick-off meeting for the Highway 99 Gateway-Revitalization Stage 2 Project. The kick-off meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 16th from 6-7 p.m. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project and learn more...
During the Community Livability and Public Safety meeting held last Thursday, May 26, Olympia’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive (DEI) program manager Tobi Hill-Meyer said a proposed resolution to protect black, indigenous an people of color (BIPOC), transgender and non-binary communities will be submitted to the city council. The proposed...
Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup. We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!
As of Saturday, June 4, 2022, no agenda has been provided to the public for the June 13, 2022 public meeting of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors. But on Friday, June 3, the following announcement was posted by the Tacoma Urban League, headlined:. “Attend Clover Park School...
SEATTLE — A new King County proposal would create a program that allows anyone with unwanted firearms or ammunition to turn those items in to any King County Sheriff’s Office precinct or a storefront operated by the agency. The gun buyback program would be permanent and an attempt...
Some 2,500 or so people attended Capital City Pride Day at the Port Plaza in downtown Olympia last Saturday, June 4, some wearing COVID masks, others wearing very little at all. Most wore some kind of rainbow clothing to show support for LGBTQIA+ people. More important, nearly everyone was wearing...
City of Puyallup announcement. Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 17 through June 19 for the annual 2022 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.
Sound Transit announcement. The Sound Transit Board of Directors CEO Selection Committee yesterday recommended Julie Timm to serve as Sound Transit’s next CEO. The recommendation, which goes to the full Sound Transit Board of Directors for consideration at its June 23 meeting, follows the committee’s work to solicit input on priorities and review of more than 90 applicants from across the country.
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Homicides are up 100% year to date over last year at this time. Citywide last year we suffered 11, this year that number is 22. In Sector 4 alone, we have had 12 homicides. That is a 200% increase over last year. The data on kidnappings / abductions are also shocking. Citywide those crimes are up 94.4% (18 last year: 35 this year).
First, let's address that it's not acceptable to make threats of violence or harm to public officials, or other people for that matter. In addition, in the long run, it weakens your argument and makes you look worse. Now, to address the real issue. The Chorus of condemnation over threats...
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, east Pierce County commuters will have to slow down, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s because new speed limits will take effect on state Route 162 between Orting and South Prairie. The previous speed limit through the area was 50 miles per hour.
When Ann Davison was elected Seattle city attorney last November, it flew in the face of the city’s progressive reputation. Electoral races in the city are nonpartisan, but Davison’s identity as a Republican was well-known, and her platform was firmly tough on crime. Her election was a kind of backlash to the backlash.
A lawsuit that looks to prevent Washington’s ban on the sale and manufacture of large-capacity magazines from taking effect has been filed against Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott, Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Katie Svoboda, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and others. The lawsuit by Gabriella Sullivan, Rainier Arms, LLC,...
The Town of Steilacoom has released a full schedule of summer camps and summer activities for school age children. See details on the Town's website.
