Sun City West, AZ

Women's group summer brunch

 3 days ago

It’s time to get out of the heat and join the Greater West Valley Christian Women’s Connection for a Summer Brunch, 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, at The Colonnade La Vita Room, 19116 N. Colonnade Way.

Judie Amen, author and national speaker, will be the guest speaker.  She will share how she has managed when “The Strings of Life Snap”.

Lorraine Taylor, award winning actor, singer and pageant winner, will perform.

Local shop, Fine Fittings, will show the possibilities for bringing out  inner beauty, with medical grade facial services, or with wigs and toppers.

Reservations and payment are due by Friday, July 1. A $15 payment can be mailed to CWC Reservations, c/o Annette Montgomery, 14044 W. Rico Drive, Sun City West, 85375.


Please indicate seat suggestions and food allergies on the check.

For more information, call 480-676-9884.

The luncheon is open to all.

#Brunch#Food Allergies
