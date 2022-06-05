ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nurses at two Providence hospitals vote to authorize strike, reach agreement at 3rd hospital

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a tentative contract agreement announced Saturday at one of three Providence hospitals where nurses have voted to authorize strikes. Nurses at Providence Health System hospitals in Milwaukie and Oregon City have voted to authorize a strike. They briefly joined...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
klcc.org

Foundation grants boost groups serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding. Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach. Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Records 13 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – 316 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. 26 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#Nursing Staff#Authorize#Providence Health System#Ona#Omicron
klcc.org

South Eugene Ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals this week

An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament. The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.
EUGENE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Last week to weigh in on new Hillsboro school's name

You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Clark College breaks ground on north county campus

A former north Clark County dairy farm will finally make a transition from producing milk to minting college graduates, as officials broke ground on Clark College at Boschma Farms on June 1. At an event at the site in Ridgefield to the east of Interstate 5, dozens gathered to celebrate...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
PLANetizen

Oregon to Reform Parking Requirements in 61 Cities

Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
WWEEK

Murmurs: Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Lessons from Oregon’s 7th wave of COVID-19

With masks coming off and highly transmissible subvariants of omicron circulating, people who’ve made it through the pandemic without getting SARS-CoV-2 are suddenly getting it. People who’ve had it already are getting it again. It’s Oregon’s seventh surge. It’s unfolding in a radically changed world, where...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Honor the wish to move Oregon border

In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy