Nurses at two Providence hospitals vote to authorize strike, reach agreement at 3rd hospital
By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
3 days ago
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a tentative contract agreement announced Saturday at one of three Providence hospitals where nurses have voted to authorize strikes. Nurses at Providence Health System hospitals in Milwaukie and Oregon City have voted to authorize a strike. They briefly joined...
More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding. Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach. Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to...
June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament. The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.
You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
After a white supremacist recently killed 10 Black shoppers at a grocery store in New York, Reyna Lopez started to get texts from the leaders of Oregon social and racial justice nonprofits. “We wondered, are we vulnerable as well?” she said. The mass shooting last month at Tops market...
You might want to bring a raincoat to the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday because a strong atmospheric river is on its way to the Pacific Northwest and it could bring a lot of rain to Portland and the region. Starting Thursday night and into Saturday, the Portland area could...
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Kelly Sutherland, the Executive Director for Relief Nursery. The mission of Relief nursery is to prevent the cycle of child abuse and build stronger families. We talk with Kelly about the organization and the vital role it plays in our community.
A former north Clark County dairy farm will finally make a transition from producing milk to minting college graduates, as officials broke ground on Clark College at Boschma Farms on June 1. At an event at the site in Ridgefield to the east of Interstate 5, dozens gathered to celebrate...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
With masks coming off and highly transmissible subvariants of omicron circulating, people who’ve made it through the pandemic without getting SARS-CoV-2 are suddenly getting it. People who’ve had it already are getting it again. It’s Oregon’s seventh surge. It’s unfolding in a radically changed world, where...
In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.
