Most popular baby names for girls in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois
#50. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 160
– Change since 2015: -34.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2012
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies: 4,725
#49. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 161
– Change since 2015: -36.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2008
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies: 4,467
#48. Everly
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 162
– Change since 2015: +131.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies: 4,590
#47. Natalia
Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 162
– Change since 2015: -4.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2006
National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies: 3,059
#46. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 166
– Change since 2015: -21.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2014
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies: 3,822
You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Illinois
#45. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 166
– Change since 2015: +3.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies: 5,457
#44. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 167
– Change since 2015: -10.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies: 5,562
#43. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 167
– Change since 2015: -12.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2017
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies: 5,309
#42. Lucy
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -6.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2020
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies: 4,339
#41. Madelyn
Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -10.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2014
National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies: 3,520
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Illinois
#40. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -39.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2012
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies: 3,989
#39. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 171
– Change since 2015: -32.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2001
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies: 4,910
#38. Elena
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 173
– Change since 2015: +21.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies: 3,904
#37. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 184
– Change since 2015: -34.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2011
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies: 4,258
#36. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 188
– Change since 2015: -13.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2010
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies: 5,195
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Illinois
#35. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 188
– Change since 2015: -27.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2011
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies: 6,093
#34. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 191
– Change since 2015: -33.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies: 4,468
#33. Maya
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 193
– Change since 2015: -24.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2009
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies: 3,696
#32. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 195
– Change since 2015: -47.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2002
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies: 6,196
#31. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 201
– Change since 2015: -7.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies: 5,075
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Illinois
#30. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 208
– Change since 2015: -2.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2019
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies: 6,455
#29. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 220
– Change since 2015: -5.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2014
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies: 5,331
#28. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 220
– Change since 2015: -7.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies: 6,099
#27. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 231
– Change since 2015: +239.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2020
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies: 7,770
#26. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 231
– Change since 2015: -5.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies: 6,174
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Illinois
#25. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 241
– Change since 2015: -20.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2009
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies: 7,303
#24. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 242
– Change since 2015: +8.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2018
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies: 6,093
#23. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 242
– Change since 2015: -24.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2017
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies: 5,249
#22. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 243
– Change since 2015: -29.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2003
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies: 7,216
#21. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 246
– Change since 2015: -30.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2013
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies: 6,698
You may also like: Recipes from Illinois
#20. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 246
– Change since 2015: -46.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies: 6,856
#19. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 248
– Change since 2015: -37.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2001
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies: 5,569
#18. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 264
– Change since 2015: -43.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2004
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies: 7,817
#17. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 265
– Change since 2015: -6.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies: 5,550
#16. Emilia
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 269
– Change since 2015: +75.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies: 4,750
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois
#15. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 279
– Change since 2015: -18.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies: 8,778
#14. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 280
– Change since 2015: +18.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies: 6,602
#13. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 291
– Change since 2015: +37.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies: 6,335
#12. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 316
– Change since 2015: +85.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies: 7,826
#11. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 321
– Change since 2015: -33.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies: 6,926
You may also like: States sending the most people to Illinois
#10. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 372
– Change since 2015: +61.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies: 8,096
#9. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 405
– Change since 2015: -39.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2015
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies: 11,157
#8. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 408
– Change since 2015: -2.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2016
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies: 9,445
#7. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 431
– Change since 2015: -33.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies: 12,066
#6. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 486
– Change since 2015: -23.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies: 13,084
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Illinois
#5. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 487
– Change since 2015: +6.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies: 12,704
#4. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 496
– Change since 2015: -32.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies: 12,976
#3. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 514
– Change since 2015: +12.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies: 13,003
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 567
– Change since 2015: -30.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies: 15,581
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 638
– Change since 2015: -21.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies: 17,535
You may also like: Best counties to live in IllinoisCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 12