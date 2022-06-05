ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Most popular baby names for girls in Illinois

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiEEH_0g19BEao00

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois

#50. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 160
– Change since 2015: -34.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2012

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies: 4,725

#49. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 161
– Change since 2015: -36.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2008

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies: 4,467

#48. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 162
– Change since 2015: +131.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies: 4,590

#47. Natalia

Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 162
– Change since 2015: -4.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #44 in 2006

National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies: 3,059

#46. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 166
– Change since 2015: -21.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2014

National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies: 3,822

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Illinois

#45. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 166
– Change since 2015: +3.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2019

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies: 5,457

#44. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 167
– Change since 2015: -10.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2019

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies: 5,562

#43. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 167
– Change since 2015: -12.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2017

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies: 5,309

#42. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -6.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #41 in 2020

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies: 4,339

#41. Madelyn

Madelyn is a name of English origin meaning “woman from Magdala”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -10.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #39 in 2014

National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies: 3,520

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Illinois

#40. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 169
– Change since 2015: -39.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2012

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies: 3,989

#39. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 171
– Change since 2015: -32.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2001

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies: 4,910

#38. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 173
– Change since 2015: +21.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies: 3,904

#37. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 184
– Change since 2015: -34.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2011

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies: 4,258

#36. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 188
– Change since 2015: -13.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2010

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies: 5,195

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Illinois

#35. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 188
– Change since 2015: -27.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2011

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies: 6,093

#34. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 191
– Change since 2015: -33.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2016

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies: 4,468

#33. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 193
– Change since 2015: -24.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #27 in 2009

National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies: 3,696

#32. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 195
– Change since 2015: -47.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2002

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies: 6,196

#31. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 201
– Change since 2015: -7.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2019

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies: 5,075

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Illinois

#30. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 208
– Change since 2015: -2.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2019

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies: 6,455

#29. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 220
– Change since 2015: -5.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2014

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies: 5,331

#28. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 220
– Change since 2015: -7.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2019

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies: 6,099

#27. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 231
– Change since 2015: +239.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #26 in 2020

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies: 7,770

#26. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 231
– Change since 2015: -5.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies: 6,174

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Illinois

#25. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 241
– Change since 2015: -20.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2009

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies: 7,303

#24. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 242
– Change since 2015: +8.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2018

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies: 6,093

#23. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 242
– Change since 2015: -24.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2017

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies: 5,249

#22. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 243
– Change since 2015: -29.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2003

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies: 7,216

#21. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 246
– Change since 2015: -30.3%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2013

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies: 6,698

You may also like: Recipes from Illinois

#20. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 246
– Change since 2015: -46.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2006

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies: 6,856

#19. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 248
– Change since 2015: -37.7%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2001

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies: 5,569

#18. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 264
– Change since 2015: -43.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2004

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies: 7,817

#17. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 265
– Change since 2015: -6.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies: 5,550

#16. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 269
– Change since 2015: +75.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies: 4,750

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois

#15. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 279
– Change since 2015: -18.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies: 8,778

#14. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 280
– Change since 2015: +18.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies: 6,602

#13. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 291
– Change since 2015: +37.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies: 6,335

#12. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 316
– Change since 2015: +85.9%
– Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies: 7,826

#11. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 321
– Change since 2015: -33.4%
– Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies: 6,926

You may also like: States sending the most people to Illinois

#10. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 372
– Change since 2015: +61.0%
– Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies: 8,096

#9. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 405
– Change since 2015: -39.5%
– Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2015

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies: 11,157

#8. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 408
– Change since 2015: -2.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2016

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies: 9,445

#7. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 431
– Change since 2015: -33.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies: 12,066

#6. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 486
– Change since 2015: -23.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2018

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies: 13,084

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Illinois

#5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 487
– Change since 2015: +6.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2020

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies: 12,704

#4. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 496
– Change since 2015: -32.6%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2012

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies: 12,976

#3. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 514
– Change since 2015: +12.2%
– Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies: 13,003

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 567
– Change since 2015: -30.1%
– Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2019

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies: 15,581

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Illinois
– Number of babies in 2020: 638
– Change since 2015: -21.8%
– Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies: 17,535

You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 12

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/7/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed two pieces of legislation that allow for the expanded use of expressway cameras, allowing law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal activities along state highways and interstates. One law increases the number of cameras in 22 counties. The state’s budget included $20 million to expand the technology.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois declares a state rock

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The dolostone is now the official rock of Illinois. “Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.” […]
Jennifer Geer

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Brooklyn, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#English Name#Greek Name#Emma Ava#4 1#French
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
advantagenews.com

Constitutional amendment objection blocked in Illinois

A Sangamon County Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied a petition that sought to block an amendment to the Illinois state constitution from appearing on the ballot for the November elections. The case was brought by parents and teachers from Chicago Public Schools and claims that Amendment 1 would unconstitutionally...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Escaped Missouri inmate captured in Wyoming

MILLS, WY. – According to KSN in Wichita, one of the inmates who escaped from the Barry County, Mo. Jail last Friday has been found in Wyoming. Christopher Allen Blevins was found in Mills Wyoming and is being held in the Natroma County Jail in Casper, Wy. A woman...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy