OCEAN GROVE — The Neptune Special Operations Team will be conducting a beach sand trench collapse rescue drill, Thursday, June 9 at the Ocean Grove beach north end at 7 p.m. The team trains every year before the start of the summer beach season, but with the recent beach sand collapse tragedy in Toms River, they will be more focused, said Donald Colarusso, assistant deputy coordinator of the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management.

