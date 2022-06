WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Parks has open positions and is looking for retirees to fill them. "We have a variety of great opportunities in our park system for applicants with different interests, experience and activity levels," said Dale Shaver, Waukesha County director of Parks and Land Use. "Employees that join us after retirement love the flexible hours of our seasonal roles, being outdoors during our beautiful Wisconsin summers, and the opportunity to meet new people with similar interests."

