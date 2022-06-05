ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Woodward and Bernstein say Trump's efforts to overturn the election was a deception that 'exceeded even Nixon's imagination'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on April 23, 2022.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are known for uncovering the Watergate scandal during the Nixon era.
  • Woodward and Bernstein said Trump was more corrupt than Nixon.
  • They called Trump the first seditious US president.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein said former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election was something not even former President Richard Nixon would have imagined.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post , the two reporters known for uncovering the Watergate scandal said they thought Nixon defined corruption until they saw Trump's presidency.

In 1972, the Nixon administration coordinated a break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters. The administration attempted to cover up its involvement until Nixon was forced to resign in 1974.

Woodward and Bernstein said the news media, the Senate Watergate Committee, special prosecutors, a House impeachment investigation, and the Supreme Court exposed Nixon's conduct, a contrast to Trump's attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

"These instruments of American democracy finally stopped Nixon dead in his tracks, forcing the only resignation of a president in American history," the reporters wrote.

As for Trump, Woodward and Bernstein said his "diabolical instincts exploited a weakness in the law," referring to the 1887 Electoral Count Act.

"In a deception that exceeded even Nixon's imagination, Trump and a group of lawyers , loyalists and White House aides devised a strategy to bombard the country with false assertions that the 2020 election was rigged and that Trump had really won," they said.

In the weeks leading up to the certification, Trump and his allies continued to claim that he lost the election because it was rigged, even waging lawsuits in several key states.

"We watched in utter dismay as Trump persistently claimed that he was really the winner. 'We won,' he said in a speech on Jan. 6 at the Ellipse. 'We won in a landslide. This was a landslide.' He publicly and relentlessly pressured Pence to make him the victor on Jan. 6,"

Trump supporters on January 6,2021 stormed the Capitol. Woodward and Bernstein said Trump's actions were "clearly sedition — conduct, speech or organizing that incites people to rebel against the governing authority of the state. Thus, Trump became the first seditious president in our history."

Insider has reached out to Trump's representative for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1224

Scott Allen
3d ago

I agree with these two men completely. The major difference they didn't bring up in describing then and now was the fact that Republicans then had the courage and backbone to place the interests of our Nation above the interests of their own party and selves.

Reply(159)
466
John Skuba
3d ago

Trump has always been a ruthless businessman, criminal that has always exploited the law. When he became president, he assumed he had absolute power to whatever he desired to do, and he wanted to be the first dictator of the U.S. Interestingly clear is that Trump's political influence has destroyed the Republican party. Who in there right mind will ever take a risk to vote for Republican again. I will never vote for Republican President again. I will not risk losing my freedom to a the party of enslavement. Only ten Republicans voted to impeach Trump. The rest cheered him onward. This party is a danger to everyone. Not trusting a party that has only ten righteous in it is a no brainer, and behold, the worst Republican showing of all times because the swing voters will never follow a man who wants to be king.

Reply(93)
328
Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

It did take a lot of thought and planning from Trump and his cohorts, did it? As I said in an earlier comment, Trumps attempt at a coup, makes Water Gate look like a misdemeanor offense.

Reply(34)
279
IN THIS ARTICLE
