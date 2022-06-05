ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Small plane made emergency landing into Intracoastal Waterway in St. Augustine

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A small aircraft made an emergency landing in the Intracoastal Waterway at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the St. Augustine Fire...

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
Florida Fire Chief arrested for murder

A Florida fire chief has been arrested for the murder of a 63-year-old business owner. The Escambia County Sheriff announced the arrest of Baker Fire Chief Brian Keith Easterling on Sunday. Authorities say surveillance video showed Easterling entering the victim’s shop on the 3900-block of Creighton Road Thursday and opening...
2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening. Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park. Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect. Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet. Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
