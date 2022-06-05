ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay Has No Desire For Coaching Record: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Sean McVay might not be retiring anytime soon, the Los Angeles Rams head coach doesn't plan on coaching late into his 60s or 70s. The Super Bowl-winning...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wedding Cake Is Going Viral

It's been a year of celebration for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. This past weekend, the 36-year-old franchise leader got married to his now-wife Veronika Khomyn. In addition to celebrating his new life partnership, he also celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a custom cake design. McVay's...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Peyton Manning being eyed for potential Broncos role

Peyton Manning is not currently involved with any group seeking to purchase the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like he’ll have the chance to get involved if he wants to. Initial bids for the franchise are due Monday afternoon, and four groups are expected to submit a bid for the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, all four potential owners have reached out to Manning about a potential role in any purchase.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills Sb
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Odell Crashed Sean McVay's Wedding: NFL World Reacts

The past few months have been extremely kind to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Just a few months ago, he won his first Super Bowl in his second appearance. A few months later, over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot. In a recent...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
Popculture

Five-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL

A legendary NFL coach is calling it a career. On Monday, Romeo Crennel officially announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching football. The 74-year-old spent the last eight seasons on the Houston Texans staff as a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Vick Announces He's Landed New Job In Football

The next chapter of Michael Vick's career will involve him mentoring talented quarterback prospects. It was announced on Tuesday that Vick is joining Levels Sports Group as its head of athlete development. Level Sports Group revealed that Vick will be working with Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and USC commit Malachi...
NFL
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Turned Down Big Opportunity: Fans React

The Denver Broncos are for sale, which brought a very interesting storyline into the headlines this week. According to a report from sports financial analyst Darren Rovell, former Broncos quarterback John Elway had a chance to buy part of the team in the mid-1980's. Rovell said Elway had a chance to buy 20-percent of the team for $36 million.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy