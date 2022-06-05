'I'm a plantaholic. I love plants': Inside William Radler's Greenfield garden of innovation

RICHFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Richfield's "Folk Song Farm" takes the concept of getting a homecooked meal and kicks it up a notch. This coming Sunday, June 12, it's throwing a "Farm to Table" dinner event featuring a five-course meal, including Greek-style lasagna, spinach pie, and shish kabobs made of chicken. There will also be live music and horse-drawn wagon rides around the 170-year-old farmland. The fact the property is in line of sight with the Holy Hill Basilica only adds to the ambience.
