Summerfair Art Festival gives back to community

CINCINNATI — For over 50 years, the Summerfair art festival has been attracting artists and buyers from across the Greater Cincinnati region, and from all over the U.S. This year's artists come from as far away as Arizona and...
All concerts take place at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr. in Fairfield. Since their 1995 debut release, ‘Home’, Blessid Union of Souls has sold millions of records worldwide and never stopped living their dream: Creating and performing music that touches the hearts of countless people across the globe. 2020 marked the 25th Anniversary of their iconic first single, ‘I Believe,’ which not only topped the charts, but was the 4th most played song on radio that year! On this, as well as their other top 40 hits, their message of hope and unity has continued into the next generation.
DAYTON, Ohio — The sounds of summer will make their way through the streets of downtown Dayton beginning this weekend with the return of the city’s free seasonal music festivals. What You Need To Know. Dayton Jazz Festival will kick off a series of summer musical events downtown.
ERLANGER, Ky. — There's an entertainment center that just opened in Erlanger that's sure to provide fun for the entire family. Circus World opened on Friday on the upper level of Strike & Spare bowling alley. It features arcade games with redemption prizes, roller skating, a virtual reality roller...
The Summer sunshine signals perfect kayaking weather throughout the Midwest. There are a handful of kayaking locations encompassing the Queen City, but one has received the best reviews and offers more variety than the rest. According to 365Cincinnati, the best place to Kayak near the city is at Green Acres...
LOVELAND, Ohio — Grab your friends and go wine tasting at the historic Loveland Castle. Hidden near the banks of the Little Miami River in Loveland stands a medieval castle built by hand that many people have no idea that it even exists. The name of the castle is...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving around the Newburg community of Louisville is a trip down memory lane for Daryle Unseld. “Wow, I haven’t been back here in years,” says Unseld. The neighborhood is where he grew up as a child and some of his favorite memories were made...
HAMILTON, Ohio — The impact of the pandemic, inflation and job loss is leaving some scrambling to find shelter, and one shelter scrambling to find space. For almost a year, this is where Ruth Tuttle lived in her van. She said she ended up homeless after an addiction to pain pills. She said she got clean and found a new place to stay.
With temperatures heating up in the Queen City, there’s no better time to stock up on your favorite local ice cream flavors—or check out a few new ones. Here are three new offerings from beloved local brands, just in time for summer. Graeter’s. This year, Graeter’s is...
The Peach Truck tour is a favorite part of summer for peach fans, and the Nashville-based operation will again be making its way to the Greater Cincinnati area this summer. Stephen Rose and his wife, Jessica, will be bringing farm-fresh Georgia peaches to stops in over 30 states across the United States.
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kids in Northern Kentucky are sharpening their reading skills at a farm this summer by reading to therapy horses. These horses are also helping children with disabilities gain strength and confidence through riding. What You Need To Know. A program in Northern Kentucky is allowing kids...
The afternoon classical music host, who grew up at WGUC, is leaving broadcasting after his last program Wednesday, June 8. Afternoon classical music host Andy Ellis is leaving WGUC, the station on which he made his debut at age 8. His last program is 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Ellis,...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting. Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised...
(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
CINCINNATI — A documentary is coming to the Mariemont Theatre for one night only on Sunday. The documentary named 'Marathon Boy' tells the story about the controversy following the 2022 Flying Pig Marathon after a 6-year-old boy participated in the marathon. The trailer for the document can be viewed...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — June is Pride Month, when the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves, and the city of Lexington has a myriad of activities and events planned in accordance. One new citywide effort is LexProud, a website and campaign of the...
CINCINNATI — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy tour to Cincinnati this fall. The comedian announced a second leg of his "Reality Check Tour" Monday. The tour includes a show at the Heritage Bank Center on Oct. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10...
