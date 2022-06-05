Summerfair Art Festival gives back to community

All concerts take place at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr. in Fairfield. Since their 1995 debut release, ‘Home’, Blessid Union of Souls has sold millions of records worldwide and never stopped living their dream: Creating and performing music that touches the hearts of countless people across the globe. 2020 marked the 25th Anniversary of their iconic first single, ‘I Believe,’ which not only topped the charts, but was the 4th most played song on radio that year! On this, as well as their other top 40 hits, their message of hope and unity has continued into the next generation.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO