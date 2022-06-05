ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Summerfair Art Festival gives back to community

By Steve Oldfield
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — For over 50 years, the Summerfair art festival has been attracting artists and buyers from across the Greater Cincinnati region, and from all over the U.S. This year's artists come from as far away as Arizona and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
fairfield-city.org

Groovin' on the Green: Blessid Union of Souls

All concerts take place at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr. in Fairfield. Since their 1995 debut release, ‘Home’, Blessid Union of Souls has sold millions of records worldwide and never stopped living their dream: Creating and performing music that touches the hearts of countless people across the globe. 2020 marked the 25th Anniversary of their iconic first single, ‘I Believe,’ which not only topped the charts, but was the 4th most played song on radio that year! On this, as well as their other top 40 hits, their message of hope and unity has continued into the next generation.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Circus World family entertainment center opens in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — There's an entertainment center that just opened in Erlanger that's sure to provide fun for the entire family. Circus World opened on Friday on the upper level of Strike & Spare bowling alley. It features arcade games with redemption prizes, roller skating, a virtual reality roller...
ERLANGER, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Place To Kayak In Cincinnati

The Summer sunshine signals perfect kayaking weather throughout the Midwest. There are a handful of kayaking locations encompassing the Queen City, but one has received the best reviews and offers more variety than the rest. According to 365Cincinnati, the best place to Kayak near the city is at Green Acres...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Go wine tasting with friends at the historic Loveland Castle

LOVELAND, Ohio — Grab your friends and go wine tasting at the historic Loveland Castle. Hidden near the banks of the Little Miami River in Loveland stands a medieval castle built by hand that many people have no idea that it even exists. The name of the castle is...
LOVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Fine Art#Volunteers#Art Show#Summerfair
spectrumnews1.com

Homeless shelter extends hours, space after increased need

HAMILTON, Ohio — The impact of the pandemic, inflation and job loss is leaving some scrambling to find shelter, and one shelter scrambling to find space. For almost a year, this is where Ruth Tuttle lived in her van. She said she ended up homeless after an addiction to pain pills. She said she got clean and found a new place to stay.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Three Local Ice Cream Brands Offer New Flavors This Summer

With temperatures heating up in the Queen City, there’s no better time to stock up on your favorite local ice cream flavors—or check out a few new ones. Here are three new offerings from beloved local brands, just in time for summer. Graeter’s. This year, Graeter’s is...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Andy Ellis is leaving WGUC

The afternoon classical music host, who grew up at WGUC, is leaving broadcasting after his last program Wednesday, June 8. Afternoon classical music host Andy Ellis is leaving WGUC, the station on which he made his debut at age 8. His last program is 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Ellis,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross to receive prestigious Silver Circle Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting. Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington launches LexProud in conjunction with Pride Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. — June is Pride Month, when the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves, and the city of Lexington has a myriad of activities and events planned in accordance. One new citywide effort is LexProud, a website and campaign of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy tour to Cincinnati this fall. The comedian announced a second leg of his "Reality Check Tour" Monday. The tour includes a show at the Heritage Bank Center on Oct. 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10...

