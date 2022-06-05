ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0g197N4M00
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.

Smith hit a vehicle head-on, which had five people in the car including two 8-year-olds and an 11-year-old.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner, troopers said.

The two adults and three children in the second car involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Frances Dowtin
3d ago

We passed this accident last night on 113 and looked really bad, we are sad for all the families who are involved you all are in our prayers.

Reply
4
Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Injuries reported in Sallisaw motorcycle accident

An accident involving a motorcycle took place Sunday afternoon in Sallisaw at the corner of South Kerr Blvd. and Ruth Street according to Sallisaw Police. Sallisaw Police officer LaLita Armer reported the driver of the motorcycle, James E. Bruce, 52, of Muldrow, was traveling northbound on South Kerr Blvd. on a 1980 Honda motorcycle when he reportedly failed to stop at a traffic light.
SALLISAW, OK
KTUL

20-year-old Kansas woman killed in head-on crash in Nowata County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old Kansas woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Kaelyn Kendrick was driving southbound on U.S. 169 near Delaware when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies assist with manhunt in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are currently searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous after he led law enforcement on a chase before abandoning his car and fleeing into nearby woods. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers tried to pull the suspect over on the...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg County, OK
Accidents
Pittsburg County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pittsburg County, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mcalester, OK
Accidents
Mcalester, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Stilwell man dies in head-on Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after a head-on collision in Adair County. OHP says a car was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 59 when it crossed the center line. An approaching car in the northbound lane tried to swerve to miss the collision but was hit head-on.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Texas man killed after crashing UTV into Oklahoma creek

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died after the utility-terrain vehicle he was driving fell off a bridge and into a creek Friday in Pontotoc County. The incident occurred near County Road 1550, just south of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Dennis D. Weber, 57,...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

81-year-old man dies in head-on collision

STILWELL, Okla. — William Knight, age 84, of Stillwell died after a head-on crash on US-59, 8 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Knight was traveling southbound on US-59 and crossed the center line. A car in the northbound lane swerved to miss the collision and was struck head on by Knight.
STILWELL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXII.com

Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Joe Ford Rd. and Buffalo Rd. near Watson. Troopers said a car was traveling northbound on Buffalo Rd. when it failed to negotiate...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

TPD: Man arrested for threatening mass shooting at Hillcrest Medical Center

Days after a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus in Tulsa left five people dead, Tulsa police said Tuesday they'd arrested a man for threatening a copycat attack on another local hospital. Police said 59-year-old Matthew Staerkel of Sapulpa was overheard by witnesses at Hillcrest Medical Center on Saturday...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy