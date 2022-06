Syd Weingold will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, June 10, at Solon Chabad. Syd is the daughter of Ali and Scott Weingold of Solon and the sister of Cameron. She is the granddaughter of Jackie and Marty Weingold of Solon, and Robin and Stanley Michaels of Boynton Beach, Fla. Syd enjoys playing soccer and participating in track. For her mitzvah project, Syd is volunteering at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.

SOLON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO