ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians, try these North Carolina mountain inns

By Susan Taylor Martin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B40yn_0g195yMJ00
The Mast Farm Inn is a 19th century farmhouse turned inn near Boone, N.C. [ Mast Farm Inn ]

When the temperature is in the 90s and the humidity is almost as high, it’s no wonder so many Floridians head to the North Carolina mountains, known for their scenic lakes, waterfalls and spectacular views — and, of course, that cool, crisp air. The region also has an abundance of charming inns, perfect for a getaway or a place to stay while searching for a mountain home. Here are some favorites.

Esmeralda Inn, Chimney Rock

The Esmeralda Inn & Restaurant blends in so well with its wooded surroundings that it would be easy to miss it if it weren’t for the sign. Set slightly back from U.S. 64, the rustic inn and cabins are just a short distance from two of the area’s most popular attractions: Chimney Rock and Lake Lure. The current inn, rebuilt twice after fires, contains flooring donated from the gymnasium of the nearby set where parts of Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey were filmed. In earlier years, Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks, Gloria Swanson and other movie stars used the Esmeralda as a hideout. The inn has an outdoor hot tub, and breakfast is included in the room rate.

901 Main St., Chimney Rock. info@theesmeralda.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kk4xO_0g195yMJ00
The porch of the Esmeralda Inn & Restaurant in Chimney Rock. N.C., overlooks U.S. 64, which runs along the Broad River. [ PICASA | The Esmeralda Inn and Restaurant ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBA6l_0g195yMJ00
The Esmeralda Inn & Restaurant in North Carolina is on the site of the original inn, which opened in 1892 and served as the first stage coach stop in the Chimney Rock area. The current inn was built in the late 1990s. [ The Esmeralda In and Restaurant ]

Greystone Inn, Lake Toxaway

Lake Toxaway is North Carolina’s largest privately owned lake, lined by some of the most expensive homes in western North Carolina. Fortunately, those who don’t live along its shores can enjoy the man-made lake by taking boat rides on the Miss Lucy or dining, staying or doing both at the historic Greystone Inn. The inn, originally the vacation home of Savannah, Ga., socialite Lucy Armstrong, escaped a disastrous flood in 1916 that caused the Toxaway dam to burst and drained the lake. In 1961, the dam was repaired, the lake waters restored, and after Armstrong’s death, the property opened in 1985 as a luxury inn. The recipient of a number of “best” awards, the resort has a spa, tennis courts, a lakeside restaurant and other amenities.

220 Greystone Lane, Lake Toxaway. greystoneinn.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdnGj_0g195yMJ00
The Greystone Inn is on Lake Toxaway, the largest privately owned lake in North Carolina. [ The Greystone Inn ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkVlc_0g195yMJ00
The Greystone Inn is on Lake Toxaway, whose scenic location drew notables like the Fords, Edisons and Rockefellers in the early 1900s. [ The Greystone Inn ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Knxm_0g195yMJ00
This is one of the 33 rooms at the Greystone Inn, which is perched on a rocky bluff overlooking Lake Toxaway in North Carolina. [ The Greystone Inn ]

Old Edwards Inn, Highlands

Part of the Relais & Chateaux group of luxurious hotels worldwide, Old Edwards Inn & Spa is often cited as one of the country’s top resorts. The 68-room hotel, which consists of a historic inn and other buildings spread throughout Highlands, has a pool, a spa, a golf course and restaurants. Known for its upscale dining and shopping, the town itself was founded in 1875 by two Kansas developers. As the story goes, they drew lines on a map from Chicago to Savannah, Ga., and from New York City to New Orleans, thinking that the place where these met would become a commercial crossroads. Highlands draws its name from its 4,118-foot elevation, giving it among the coolest summer temperatures in the South.

445 Main St., Highlands. oldedwardshospitality.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48C04f_0g195yMJ00
This is the Lodge at Old Edwards, one of several buildings that make up Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, N.C. A Palm Beach couple bought the old Edwards Hotel and restaurant in 2001 and went on to buy the lodge and a golf course and add other amenities for a total investment of more than $55 million. [ Old Edwards Inn and Spa ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8z0D_0g195yMJ00
This is the Old Edwards Inn in downtown Highlands, one of several buildings throughout the town that collectively are known as Old Edwards Inn & Spa. [ Old Edwards Inn and Spa ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZ9Qw_0g195yMJ00
Some of the 68 rooms and suites at Old Edwards Inn have balconies with views of Highlands' upscale downtown area. [ LINDAK | Old Edwards Inn and Spa ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rucr4_0g195yMJ00
The Hummingbird Lounge in the Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, N.C., features live music. [ Old Edwards Inn and Spa ]

Mast Farm Inn, Valle Crucis

The roots of the Mast Farm Inn go back to 1792, when Joseph Mast walked from Pennsylvania and settled in what is now Valle Crucis, near Boone. His family raised crops and livestock, but starting in 1900 the property also began operating as an inn. Today the main house has seven rooms, all individually decorated, and four cottages including the Loom House, thought to be the oldest habitable log cabin in North Carolina. (It was here in the early 1900s that Josephine Mast wove exquisite rugs and spreads‚ some of which are in the Smithsonian.) Guests at the inn enjoy farm-to-table breakfasts and homemade baked goods in the afternoon. The inn is also known for its gardens, at their peak from June to September.

Though not connected to the inn, the Mast General Stores in Boone, Asheville and other Southern cities are worth a visit for their eclectic array of items from candy to clothing to those gag gifts we loved as kids.

2543 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. themastfarminn.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMPYF_0g195yMJ00
The Mast Farm Inn near Boone, N.C., has a rustic feel. [ REVIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY | Mast Farm Inn ]

Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville

Built by George Washington Vanderbilt in the late 1800s, the 250-room Biltmore House is the country’s largest and best known private residence. You can’t stay there, but you can get a taste of Gilded Age opulence at the nearby Inn on Biltmore Estate. Opened in 2001, the 210-room inn offers sweeping mountain views, including from tables in the Forbes four-star rated dining room, set with china, crystal and white linen tablecloths. Amenities include 24-hour room service, a day spa, a library lounge, a fitness center and a heated outdoor pool. The “Morning at Biltmore” package gives inn guests special access to Biltmore House before it opens to the public, including an organ loft view not seen on other tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QagS3_0g195yMJ00
The Inn on Biltmore Estate is on the 8,000-acre grounds of Asheville's Biltmore House, renowned for its vast size, spectacular gardens and opulent Christmas decorations. [ The Biltmore Company ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KAXe_0g195yMJ00
The Inn on Biltmore Estate is on the 8,000-acre grounds of Asheville's Biltmore House, renowned for its vast size, spectacular gardens and opulent Christmas decorations. [ The Biltmore Company ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBQGc_0g195yMJ00
The Inn on Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C., has expansive views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. [ The Biltmore Company ]

Comments / 6

Related
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
kiss951.com

Top Places to Buy a House in South Carolina for 2022

Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Axios Charlotte

Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte

If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […] The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BRYSON CITY, NC
L. Cane

The Best State Park in Florida, According to Travel Websites

National parks get massive amounts of visitors every year. According to the National Park Service, in 2021, national parks had 297,115,406 visits. However, state parks put up impressive numbers also. According to the Discoverer, state parks in the United States average around 807 million visitors annually.
FLORIDA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Waynesville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Waynesville, NC?. Nestled in the County seat of Haywood County, North Carolina, United States, Waynesville is a city every tourist would love to visit. Waynesville is recognized as the largest town in Haywood County and the largest in Western...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
L. Cane

4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Swanson
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Clark Gable
Person
Douglas Fairbanks
fox13news.com

Baby turtle hatchlings on Florida's east coast make their way to Atlantic

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - It's that time of year when Floridians will be seeing more sea turtle tracks – and more sea turtle hatchlings. A group of leatherback sea turtles was spotted hatching over in Juno Beach. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center counted more than 4,400 sea turtle nests across beaches in that area this year. Juno Beach is located just north of West Palm Beach on the state's east coast.
JUNO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Mountains#Fitness
obxtoday.com

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announces 2022 recreational flounder season

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has announced that the 2022 recreational flounder season will open at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30. The season will open with the following provisions for both the recreational hook-and-line and gig fisheries:. A one-fish per person per day...
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
hendersonville.com

What’s in Season in North Carolina?

Blackberries, blueberries, bok choy, cabbage, green peas, kale, mushrooms, radishes, strawberries, and turnips are currently in season in North Carolina. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is an essential part of our daily diet and overall weight management. Buying locally grown food is not only good for the environment, it is also fruitful for the economy and your health.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Lake Murray locks are here to stay

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Keyed in, these locks along Johnny Jeffcoat walkway on Lake Murray are locked into the community. Residents tell News 19 they love the personalized touch these trinkets add to their weekly exercise routines. "Every time I come out to the dam I take a...
Click10.com

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries. Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans. The facility will open its...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Discounts Available to Florida Residents Including Theme Park Tickets

In case you are a Florida resident, there are many totally different reductions which are accessible to you. Lately, Disney introduced that there can be a brand new Florida resident low cost that would come with theme park tickets. Here’s what was despatched in an electronic mail. Florida Resident...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy